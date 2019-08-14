‘The Last Five Years” on Stage at the River Arts Center

Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk winner, “The Last Five Years,” is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, the show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically.
Lindsey Giese, Executive Director of River Arts, Inc performs as Cathy while Matthew Brennan, Director of Choirs at Sauk Prairie High School performs as Jamie. Both are accomplished vocalists and performers, are graduates of Sauk Prairie High School, and are well-known in the community.
The musical will be performed at 7 p.m. Aug. 15-17 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St. Prairie du Sac. For tickets, visit sptheatreguild.org, or at the River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St. Prairie du Sac or at the door. Advance tickets are adults $18, seniors/students $15. At the door, adults $20, seniors/students $17.
