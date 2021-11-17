The library for a new family activity

While visiting, families may want to pick up a Youth Services brochure highlighting the programs available for newborns to young adults. In addition to the in-person programs, children may participate in reading incentive programs, and have their parents chart their progress on the online Beanstack platform. “Babies Bloom” and “1000 Books Before Kindergarten,” are two of the ongoing challenges. For November, we also have the “Read Grateful 2021” challenge for children and adults.

A library card allows you to take a variety of fun items home with you. “Storytime Bundles” and “Board Book Bags” each contain books and a toy related to an educational theme. Three different American Girl dolls can be checked out for at home play. “Wonderbooks,” read-along books where the digital sound mechanism is located in the cover of the book, have become popular items. Your children may also enjoy Playaways and Launchpads. The Playaway is a digital device preloaded with fun and informative videos, and Launchpads are tablets containing educational games. At the Playaway and Launchpad display, find the “bookmark” for the item you are interested in, and obtain it from the checkout desk.