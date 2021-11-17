The library for a new family activity

Reedsburg Public Library
Now that it’s too chilly to take the family to the apple orchard or the petting zoo, why not come to the library on a weekend or weekday evening? Reedsburg Public Library has an inviting and educational atmosphere for kids and adults alike, and can be an enjoyable place to spend a few hours. Through fall, winter and spring, the library is open seven days per week.
As you enter the library and turn to the right, kids will love to find the mascot hidden in the children’s section. Our current mascots are plush crayons from the story “The Day the Crayons Quit.” Each week a different crayon or combination of crayons are hidden in the children’s area. Children who report the color of the crayon and its location are rewarded with either a library button or colorful sticker at the library’s main desk.
In addition to thousands of volumes ranging from board books to upper elementary chapter books, the children’s section also contains a rocking chair, benches, tables, a six-sided activity station for busy hands, and a wooden play kitchen. Wooden “food” for the kitchen can be obtained from the children’s desk, as well as coloring pages and crayons, puppets, wooden puzzles, and dress up clothes. All of these items are cleaned after use. Kids may also enjoy using the AWE computer workstation, which features fun educational games.
While visiting, families may want to pick up a Youth Services brochure highlighting the programs available for newborns to young adults. In addition to the in-person programs, children may participate in reading incentive programs, and have their parents chart their progress on the online Beanstack platform. “Babies Bloom” and “1000 Books Before Kindergarten,” are two of the ongoing challenges. For November, we also have the “Read Grateful 2021” challenge for children and adults.
A library card allows you to take a variety of fun items home with you. “Storytime Bundles” and “Board Book Bags” each contain books and a toy related to an educational theme. Three different American Girl dolls can be checked out for at home play. “Wonderbooks,” read-along books where the digital sound mechanism is located in the cover of the book, have become popular items. Your children may also enjoy Playaways and Launchpads. The Playaway is a digital device preloaded with fun and informative videos, and Launchpads are tablets containing educational games. At the Playaway and Launchpad display, find the “bookmark” for the item you are interested in, and obtain it from the checkout desk.
The trip wouldn’t be complete without parents finding some materials for themselves to enjoy at home, while their children are occupied with their own borrowed library treasures.
For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
