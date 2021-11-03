The library is still free

In a world where the cost of groceries, gas, and utilities are rising, the cost of the library remains the same. It is absolutely free. At Reedsburg Public Library, we encourage you to use our resources and materials free of charge to balance out rising costs in other areas of your life.

While it is fun to own a book or other media, often that item is soon relegated to a shelf. The sharing of materials with others in your library community could save you as much as $300 per year for borrowing, rather than purchasing, even one book or video a month, not to mention the wasted shelf space. Currently, Reedsburg Public Library holds more than 86,000 book and magazine titles, and more than 15,000 audiovisual items. Surely, there is something for everyone.

Many people who purchase their own books or media do so in order to have the title immediately after publication. With more than 50 libraries participating in the South Central Library System, in-demand titles become available quicker than ever. In addition, many libraries, including Reedsburg, maintain a “Lucky Day” collection of best-selling books and DVDs. Stop in to the Reedsburg Library to see which bestsellers are on the shelf just waiting for you. Popular large print titles are also included in the “Lucky Day” collection.