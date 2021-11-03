The library is still free

In a world where the cost of groceries, gas, and utilities are rising, the cost of the library remains the same. It is absolutely free. At Reedsburg Public Library, we encourage you to use our resources and materials free of charge to balance out rising costs in other areas of your life.
While it is fun to own a book or other media, often that item is soon relegated to a shelf. The sharing of materials with others in your library community could save you as much as $300 per year for borrowing, rather than purchasing, even one book or video a month, not to mention the wasted shelf space. Currently, Reedsburg Public Library holds more than 86,000 book and magazine titles, and more than 15,000 audiovisual items. Surely, there is something for everyone.
Many people who purchase their own books or media do so in order to have the title immediately after publication. With more than 50 libraries participating in the South Central Library System, in-demand titles become available quicker than ever. In addition, many libraries, including Reedsburg, maintain a “Lucky Day” collection of best-selling books and DVDs. Stop in to the Reedsburg Library to see which bestsellers are on the shelf just waiting for you. Popular large print titles are also included in the “Lucky Day” collection.
Some who purchase their own materials claim that the library doesn’t carry items that interest them. Again, with the SCLS shared library system, books and audiovisual items owned by other system locations can be ordered through the LINKcat catalog and arrive at Reedsburg in a few days. Titles that are more unusual, specialized or academic can often be found on the WorldCat catalog. Library staff can order these titles for you through “Outerlibrary Loan,” and you can soon be enjoying their benefit without the substantial cost to you.
Library subscriptions to Ancestry, Consumer Reports and AtoZ Databases - an online address and telephone directory - can save you significant money over subscribing to these resources yourself. Your library card and pin number is all that is required for access. Print jobs can be sent to the library from your home computer or mobile device, possibly saving you the cost of a printer. The library also loans sewing machines, wattage meters, American Girl dolls, a mini camcorder, and even a karaoke machine. LCD projectors can be borrowed for a nominal cost.
If you don’t already have a cost-saving library card, stop in to Reedsburg Public Library to get one. A photo identification and proof of address is all you need to get a card. If you would like to see how much money your library can save you in a typical month, go to the “Library Use” calculator at scls.info/pr/calculator. You will be pleasantly surprised. For more information, call 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.