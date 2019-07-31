The Matt Endres Group take a progressive approach to modern jazz during this house concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at River Arts on Water, 590 Water St., downtown Prairie du Sac. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating is first come-first served. A $10 suggested donation at the door is appreciated.
The group features Johannes Wallmann plays piano, Paul Dietrich plays the trumpet, Ben Ferris plays bass, and Sauk Prairie native Matt Endres plays the drums and cymbals.
For more information, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org.
