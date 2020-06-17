The Mauston Pill recap

June 7 marked the 55th anniversary of the Griswold vs. Connecticut United States Supreme Court decision, 1965, which struck down a ban on the sale and use of contraceptives such as the birth control pill. This decision established a “right to privacy” which paved the way for the monumental Roe vs. Wade United States Supreme Court decision, 1973.

In an effort to raise awareness of this history and the harms of the birth control pill, dozens gathered in front of Health First in Mauston to participate in Pro-Life Wisconsin’s annual event entitled, The Pill Kills. Pro-Life Wisconsin is the state’s largest 100% pro-life organization advocating for human rights from conception until natural death. The event in Mauston was one of four locations participating throughout the state including Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau.