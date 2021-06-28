The Meating Place is a Blue Zones Project approved restaurant

MAYVILLE — Blue Zones Project Dodge County recognizes The Meating Place, at the Mayville Golf Course, as the newest restaurant to become Blue Zones Project Approved in Dodge County. This designation demonstrates the restaurant’s commitment to supporting the well-being of their customers.

“We’ve seen what Blue Zones Project has done in our community and how partnering with them could elevate the experience for our customers.” Randy Hurst, co-owner. General manager Ryan Hurst agrees, “Working to become a Blue Zones Project Approved restaurant felt like a natural partnership. Just like the game of golf is for everyone, we wanted to make sure our menu reflected having options for everyone.”

The most obvious change customers may see when they dine at The Meating Place may be the additional healthy plant-based options, denoted on the menu by blue check marks. The restaurant sources locally grown fruits and vegetables to feature on their seasonal menu. Salad dressings and condiments are served on the side and guests have the option of splitting meals at no extra charge. To encourage customers and employees to move naturally to and from The Meating Place, a bicycle rack has been added.

For more information, call 920-356-6547, or visit dodgecounty.bluezonesproject.com.