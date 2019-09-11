The 6:8 Men's Community got a presentation about men's health

On Aug. 4, the 6:8 Men's Community was shown a short testimonial from John Goedke as well as a presentation on men's health from Nathan Grunewald. There will not be a 6:8 Men's Community meeting in September. The next meeting will held Oct. 6 when Mark Timmerman will give a presentation on sports medicine. Pictured, from front left, are Diego Villegas, Jim Mertz, John Horak, Roger Swanson; back, from left, are John Goedke, and Nathan Grunewald.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)