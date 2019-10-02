The 6:8 men's community to hold next meeting during Packer game Oct. 6

The 6:8 Men's Community will hold their next meeting at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the 6:8 Building, 821 Industry Road, Sauk City. Watch the Packer game with snacks being provided and dinner will be served between the first and second quarter. Mark Timmerman, will give a presentation on sports medicine including injury prevention, tips for treatment, and warning signs of serious injury. Tours of the 6:8 facility and access to the food pantry will be available. This is a free event and open to the public. Pictured, from front left, are Troy Pakyz, Roger Clason, Tom Brennan; back left, William Reay, Larry Pakyz, Larry Schroeder, and John Ramthun.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)