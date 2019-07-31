Miller and Mike will take the stage at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., as part of the library’s ongoing “Family Fun Night” series. The “Miller and Mike Show” features Otis Miller and Mike Lorenz, a comedy, juggling and all around family entertainment duo that have been performing together since 2001. No registration is required for the program.
This will be the duo’s first visit to the Reedsburg Public Library, but they may look familiar as they have entertained audiences with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Apple Vacation Resorts, MTV, The Today Show, Extreme Makeover, and the Travel Channel. Currently, the comedy team are based in Wisconsin, and are booked nearly 500 times a year at fairs, festivals, and of course, libraries.
Otis Miller is actually married to a children’s librarian, and so naturally library audiences can expect plenty of humorous tie-ins to “the Universe of Stories” summer library theme. Program participants will see juggling clubs become rocket ships, spinning plates turn into flying saucers, and yo-yo’s transform to UFO’s. For his part, Mike Lorenz states that he loves libraries as well, and is proud to have racked up some hefty fines on his card due to his hectic schedule.
The appearance of Miller and Mike is the final guest appearance of the library’s summer program. Regularly scheduled summer programs also conclude the first full week of August. Monday movie matinees at 2 p.m. will continue through Aug. 26. Students should continue their reading as the last day of the summer literacy program is Aug. 31. Grand prize drawing winners will be announced the first week of September.
For more information, call 608-768-7323.
