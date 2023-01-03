The power of personal stories revealed

Authentic Leadership was the focus of Sauk County institute of Leadership during its Dec. 8 meeting. Who we are as a leader begins with who we are as a person and participants explored aspects of leadership that are seldom found on a checklist.

The day began with an inspirational presentation from Travis Hillard, Sauk Prairie School District safety coordinator. Hilliard is a retired Sauk Prairie police lieutenant and he shared that we never know what battles people are facing. “Empathy, kindness and compassion towards others aren’t often talked about as leadership traits, yet they are vitally important,” he said. “You never know what chapter of someone else’s book you are reading when you encounter them.”

The group was invited to consider and share their “crucible stories,” experiences on their life paths that changed their direction. University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension educator and SCIL facilitator Morgan McArthur said, “Our biggest challenges often yield our biggest changes. Navigating personal difficulty may be hard but it forms good leaders who are real and relatable.” Participants told of their experiences with struggle, learning, triumph and resilience.

After lunch the group learned Improv techniques and how they relate to leadership, as taught by Waupaca County UW-Extension community development educator Jessica Beckendorf. She led the group through a series of improvisational theater exercises and showed them the powerful technique of leading with an attitude of “Yes, and…”

Karen DeSanto, award-winning CEO of Boys and Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin, wrapped up the day with her own story of authentic leadership. She taught that while her life might look like the proverbial circus, it’s more than just fun and games. Her message was to not give up, and to go after your dreams. “Even if that means you will end up being a clown for half your life.”

For more information, visit saukcountyinstituteofleadership.org.