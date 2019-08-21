The choir will begin rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8, at St. John Lutheran Church, 307 Sixth St., Reedsburg. The choir will be under the direction of Bill Voigt and accompanied by Diana McGlynn. The choir is open to anyone in the Reedsburg community. This year the Community Choir’s will perform as backup singers for the Neil Diamond tribute show, “I am … He Said,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Cal Center, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg.
The Community choir will also participate in the lighting of the community Christmas tree on Nov. 30 at City Park, 222 n. Park St., Reedsburg. The fall concert is scheduled at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 in the CAL Center and typically has a holiday theme. Rehearsals will be held every Sunday evening from September through November.
For more information, email Bill Voigt at wcvoigt@gmail.com.
