'The River Bride' opens at APT

'The River Bride'

American Players Theatre opened “The River Bride,” directed by returning APT artist Robert Ramirez, June 25 at the Touchstone Theatre. The play runs through Sept. 30. Romantic, lush and magical, “The River Bride” has a small, powerful ensemble of six actors. Performance times, tickets and more information available at americanplayers.org or call the APT box office at 608-588-2361. Cast members include, from left, Gabriela Castillo, Ronald Román-Meléndez, Melisa Pereyra.

