The week at the library

On July 9, “Storytime On-the-Go” is available at 10 a.m. on the Facebook platform. Craft kits for the session may be picked up at the library or via curbside service. Babygarten Lapsit also takes place at 10 a.m. on Fridays in the library’s Community Room for newborns to toddlers and their caregivers. Registration is required to ensure social distancing. Friday at 1 p.m., Teen Time is scheduled for those entering grades five through 12, featuring crafts including the making of snappy sharks and alligators.

The next session of Preschool Players will meet from 4-4:45 p.m. on July 13 and 14 for rehearsals of “The Very Lazy Ladybug” with a performance at 6:30 p.m. on July 15. Spaces are still available for this popular program for children ages four and five. In the rehearsal sessions, children are assigned their costumes, make a ladybug craft, and practice the lines for their role in this delightful story. Sign up is available through the link on the library’s homepage or call 768-READ (7323).

Readers of all ages are still encouraged to sign up for the Summer Literacy Challenges on Beanstack. At this point in the summer, 54 adults and 123 youth are signed up and making progress toward their goal. So far, 2,031 books have been logged, go to the library’s homepage and click on Beanstack at the top of the page to get started.