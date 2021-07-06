The week at the library

Reedsburg Public Library boasts a full schedule of activities for youth and families. Check the homepage at reedsburglibrary.org and click on the “Welcome to your library!” icon to see the “Week at a Glance.”
June 8 is a special day in Loganville when youth services librarians host a mobile checkout location from 10-11 a.m. at the Loganville Village Hall parking lot. This “Loganville Little Library Day,” allows Loganville area residents to pick up their holds and return library materials closer to home. Library cards can also be obtained at this time with a photo identification and proof of a current address.
In preparation for “Little Library Day” Loganville area residents may wish to request specific materials to be made available for them to pick up. Holds can be placed in advance on the LINKcat catalog, and a curbside reservation scheduled up to three days before the visit with a note indicating that items will be picked up in Loganville. Alternatively, requests for materials may be made by calling 768-READ (7323). Five to 10 items may be requested per person for pickup with at least a day’s notice. Craft kits for the weekly online “Storytime On-the-Go” are also available at “Little Library Day.” Next month, the librarians hope to bring Reedsburg Public Library’s iconic “worm races” to the final session on Aug. 5.
On July 9, “Storytime On-the-Go” is available at 10 a.m. on the Facebook platform. Craft kits for the session may be picked up at the library or via curbside service. Babygarten Lapsit also takes place at 10 a.m. on Fridays in the library’s Community Room for newborns to toddlers and their caregivers. Registration is required to ensure social distancing. Friday at 1 p.m., Teen Time is scheduled for those entering grades five through 12, featuring crafts including the making of snappy sharks and alligators.
The next session of Preschool Players will meet from 4-4:45 p.m. on July 13 and 14 for rehearsals of “The Very Lazy Ladybug” with a performance at 6:30 p.m. on July 15. Spaces are still available for this popular program for children ages four and five. In the rehearsal sessions, children are assigned their costumes, make a ladybug craft, and practice the lines for their role in this delightful story. Sign up is available through the link on the library’s homepage or call 768-READ (7323).
Readers of all ages are still encouraged to sign up for the Summer Literacy Challenges on Beanstack. At this point in the summer, 54 adults and 123 youth are signed up and making progress toward their goal. So far, 2,031 books have been logged, go to the library’s homepage and click on Beanstack at the top of the page to get started.
For more information, call 768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
