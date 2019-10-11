Theater group haunts Circus World

MaCABre, presented by CAB Theatre, a bewitching night of terror, takes place at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19 at Circus World Museum, 550 Water St., Baraboo. Admission is $5 at the door. Director Jessica Elsing and assistant director Rhonda Siebecker have pulled together some new and veteran CAB theatre community actors to portray scary-but-enthusiastic witches, creepy dolls, a wise-cracking mummy and other entertaining ghouls in the seventh rendition of these locally written Halloween-themed plays. Audience members are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween best for prizes. Pictured, Rahne Forbes in Lady Luck.
