Stage 3 Theatre for Youth will host an open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday on the third floor of the Baraboo Area Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo.
Attendees can learn about Stage 3, tour the remodeled rehearsal space, and view the murals and photos from past productions. Cookies and treats will be served. Kids are encouraged and welcome to attend with their parents.
