Themed train rides at Mid-Continent Railway

Mid-Continent Railway Museum, E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom, offers museum tours and themed train rides. Museum self-guided tours are free for all ages. Fares for themed train rides are adults, $22; seniors age 62 and older, $20; children ages 3-15, $12; infants age 2 and younger, free.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Tickets may be purchased at the museum depot if seats are still available.

Saturday and Sunday: Autumn Color Weekend

Take in the colors of autumn during a leisurely 55-minute, seven-mile roundtrip ride through rural Sauk County. Windows are large and plentiful aboard the 1915-era coach cars.

Oct. 15-16: Pumpkin Special

Pick up a Halloween pumpkin at the end of the line then make the return trip. Total trip time is 55-minutes. Pumpkin purchase is optional and cash-only. Price not included in train fare.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 608-522-4261, email inquiries@midcontinent.org or visit midcontinent.org.

Santa Express is scheduled for Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4. The final day of train rides is Dec 4.