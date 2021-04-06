Therapy dog joins the team at Reedsburg Area High School

Reedsburg Area High School students and staff are soon to be introduced to a therapy dog, Willow, who will be under the supervision of school counselor Abby Imhoff. Willow is a sheepadoodle who is hypo-allergenic and does not shed. She has taken multiple obedience classes and has special training in therapy dog work.

“In an effort to support our students’ social/emotional well-being, we are pleased to add a therapy dog to our staff,” said RAHS principal Rob Taylor. Therapy dogs can provide many benefits to schools including providing comfort and non-judgmental support. Even a short amount of time spent with a therapy dog can decrease levels of anxiety and help support mental health.

Willow will mainly be working with Imhoff in the RAHS Counseling Office but she will likely be seen in other parts of the high school as well.