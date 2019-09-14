Therapy dog visits library

Jack Wettering-Peterson, 11, reads to certified therapy dog Desmond and his owner and therapy partner, Eileen Brunken, left, Wednesday at the Baraboo Public Library. Desmond is a 5-year-old Irish wolfhound certified in the Reading Education Assistance Dog program of Dogs on Call, Inc. Desmond and Brunken return Sept. 25 to the library to listen to readers in 4K through fifth grade. Parents or caregivers can call 608-356-6166 to schedule a 15-minute session for their child.
