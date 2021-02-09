There’s much to love at Reedsburg Public Library

February is Library Lovers’ Month, and there is much to love at our own Reedsburg Public Library. Director Sue Ann Kucher is working on compiling the 2020 annual report for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. 2020 was a year like none-other, and while the numbers will clearly reflect the challenges faced in 2020, the outcomes are greater than we could have imagined.

Access to LINKcat for books, movies and other materials is available at the click of a button. The library also provides access to a variety of online informational databases and resources from home or in the library. Among the digital resources are ebook, audio books and more available through Wisconsin’s Digital Library. In 2020, the Reedsburg Public Library also added Hoopla to help meet the demand for digital books, music and movies.

Online, we added versions of all of your favorite library programs, transitioning story times, book discussions and writing programs to Facebook and Zoom programs so that our families and individuals can join in from home, or wherever they happen to be. We have hosted several take & make programs, from story time packets, to new crafts for teens and fun projects for adults. We also added our Multilingual Mondays which feature language learning, culture, cooking and the arts from community members and past and present staff.