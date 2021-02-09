There’s much to love at Reedsburg Public Library

February is Library Lovers’ Month, and there is much to love at our own Reedsburg Public Library. Director Sue Ann Kucher is working on compiling the 2020 annual report for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. 2020 was a year like none-other, and while the numbers will clearly reflect the challenges faced in 2020, the outcomes are greater than we could have imagined.
Access to LINKcat for books, movies and other materials is available at the click of a button. The library also provides access to a variety of online informational databases and resources from home or in the library. Among the digital resources are ebook, audio books and more available through Wisconsin’s Digital Library. In 2020, the Reedsburg Public Library also added Hoopla to help meet the demand for digital books, music and movies.
Online, we added versions of all of your favorite library programs, transitioning story times, book discussions and writing programs to Facebook and Zoom programs so that our families and individuals can join in from home, or wherever they happen to be. We have hosted several take & make programs, from story time packets, to new crafts for teens and fun projects for adults. We also added our Multilingual Mondays which feature language learning, culture, cooking and the arts from community members and past and present staff.
Outside, we added new benches, which celebrate the library, and one that remembers the dedication of long-time board member Tom Geimer and his wife Dolores. The City Park staff helped trim back the trees and shrubs while volunteers worked outdoors to clean up the landscaping around the library.
Inside, we added plexiglass partitions and hand sanitizer stations to help make the library safer. We also got a whole new look inside with new carpeting, as well as the reorganization of several collections. Things are cleaner and easier to access than ever.
While things continue to look a little different, we’ve committed to remaining open and to providing services to our community. Curbside pick-up is available for all of our open hours. We also continue to provide all of our regular library services by appointment. Drop-in appointments are available with just a few quick screening questions.
When asked to name something positive that came from 2020, Director Kucher said, “With all of the changes and challenges 2020 wrought, I would like to recognize the resilience of our library staff. The team worked tirelessly this past year to reimagine our programs and services, not just once, but multiple times this past year. Taking programming online, redesigning spaces in the library to allow for social distancing, moving collections and furnishings so that the flooring could be replaced and finding solutions to offer curbside and reduced-contact services in the library were all challenging tasks, but ones that the staff took on willingly and exceeded all expectations in completing.”
Discover a love of the library this February. To make an appointment, request materials, or schedule curbside pickup, call the library at 768-READ (7323).
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.