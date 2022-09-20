Theresa Elementary earns award

LOMIRA — Theresa Elementary School in the School District of Lomira was recognized on Sept. 16 as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Theresa Elementary School is one of eight Wisconsin schools nationally recognized with this award that honors public and private elementary, middle, and high schools that close achievement and opportunity gaps and where students achieve high learning metrics.
Thanks to our outstanding staff, administration, and parental support, Theresa Elementary School functions as a community of learners with a real passion for growth and academic excellence.
“We are honored to accept this award. Our elementary staff works collaboratively to build a positive school culture in both our elementary buildings. Due to this culture, the students come to school with a sense of belonging because of the strong relationships established within the school community. Learning goes beyond academics. It encompasses being kind to one another even in difficult situations, asking for help when you can’t solve a problem, and being the best you can be every single day. The growth in students realized by this vision is what makes Theresa Elementary School such a special place to learn,” said Sandra Shaefer, principal.
A celebration event of the award is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at Theresa Elementary School, followed by a reception.