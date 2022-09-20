Theresa Elementary earns award

“We are honored to accept this award. Our elementary staff works collaboratively to build a positive school culture in both our elementary buildings. Due to this culture, the students come to school with a sense of belonging because of the strong relationships established within the school community. Learning goes beyond academics. It encompasses being kind to one another even in difficult situations, asking for help when you can’t solve a problem, and being the best you can be every single day. The growth in students realized by this vision is what makes Theresa Elementary School such a special place to learn,” said Sandra Shaefer, principal.