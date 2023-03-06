Command Sergeant Major Kenneth Thiele enlisted in the Wisconsin Army National Guard in June 1998 and retired in December 2022 after 24.5 years of service. Throughout his career he has held key leadership positions within the Wisconsin Army National Guard to include Intelligence Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge of 1st Battalion 121st Field Artillery Regiment, Battery First Sergeant of Headquarters Battery 1st BN 121st FAR, Battery 1st Sergeant of Bravo Battery 1st BN 121st FAR, and Command Sgt. Maj. of 1st BN 120th Field Artillery.

Thiele was deployed in 2006-2007 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom; 2013 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, and in 2018 in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

His military awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters among many others.

Thiele holds a bachelor of science degree from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in soil science and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.

He resides in Portage, with his wife Amanda and four daughters; Kathryn, Grace, Mary and Lucy.