The Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their third annual chicken barbecue from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 1 at Nishan Park, 1700 Eighth St., Reedsburg. The meal will be a half chicken, baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, roll, butter and milk. The cost will be $12 per meal. The chicken will be prepared by the Knights of Columbus. The meal will be served as a drive through only. The entrance to Nishan Park must be made from Eighth Street near the Veteran’s Memorial. Watch for the barbecue signs and follow the arrows.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)