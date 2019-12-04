{{featured_button_text}}
Third grade students collects items for food pantry

Grand Avenue School’s third grade class collected food drive items on Nov. 15. The staff also raised a total of more than $180 to donate to the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry.

 ELIZABETH STRUNZ/Contributed
