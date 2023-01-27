 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thome receives $2K nursing scholarship

Representatives from SSM Health St. Clare Hospital and Madison College, present a $2,000 scholarship to Bethany Thome of Endeavor, on Jan. 17. From left, Carrie Jenks, Johnny Holt, Bethany Thome; Jennifer Culotta, Melissa Leathers.

Representatives from SSM Health St. Clare Hospital and Madison College, present a $2,000 scholarship to Bethany Thome of Endeavor, on Jan. 17. She is a second semester nursing student at the Madison College -Reedsburg campus, and she is the first recipient of the nursing scholarship made possible through the proceeds of the Madison College Celebrate a Nurse 5k Event.

“This scholarship was made possible by race sponsors and participants, and it seemed fitting to have SSM Health, last year’s premier sponsor, help deliver the first scholarship. With the help of our community partners, we were able to raise over $8,000 from last year’s event, which helped us establish this scholarship fund. It is our goal in 2023, to raise $10,000, which will enable Madison College to give this scholarship out each semester,” Shawna Marquardt, MATC regional director, said.

The second annual Celebrate a Nurse 5K Run/Walk will be held May 6 at the Reedsburg Campus

The Madison College, Reedsburg location is a health care focused campus that offers certified nursing assistant, associate nursing degree - RN, phlebotomy, and EMT. The licensed practical nursing - LPN is returning in fall 2024. The nursing program admits new students in both fall and spring semesters and currently there is no waitlist.

