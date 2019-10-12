Thompsons donate $2,000 to Portage K-9 unit, shelter

Lisa and Bob Thompson donated $1,000 to the Portage Police Department K-9 unit, in memory of their dog, Riley, on Oct. 10. A $1,000 donation was also made to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department and items were donated to the Columbia County Humane Shelter. Pictured are the Thompsons with K-9 Sgt. Ben Neumann and K-9 Ares.
