Thomson named chief medical officer

Agrace, a nonprofit, community-supported health care organization providing hospice care, supportive care, senior care and grief support, has appointed Dr. Ruth Thomson as its new chief medical officer, according to a Jan. 26 press release.

Thomson will lead and guide the performance of the team of hospice and palliative care physicians and nurse practitioners who provide care to the nearly 1,500 patients and clients served daily. She will serve on the organization’s Executive Leadership Team and work to ensure that quality patient care is consistently delivered, meeting all agency guidelines, and state and federal standards.

Thomson joins Agrace from Elara Caring in Addison, Texas, one of the nation’s largest providers of home-based care, where she was national hospice medical director. Previously, she served as medical director of the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. She is board certified in hospice and palliative medicine, internal medicine and as a hospice medical director.