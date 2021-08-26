 Skip to main content
Three $500 grants awarded
The Donor Advisory Board of the Ochsner Family Fund voted to award $500 grants to three local charities at its annual meeting Aug. 13. This year’s grant recipients are the Friends of the Baraboo Zoo, Museum of Badger Army Ammunition, and Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance. The family presented the funds on Aug. 19.

The Ochsner Family Fund, a component fund of the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin - formerly Greater Sauk - was established in 2008.

The foundation is based in Baraboo and serves Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. Donations to support the foundation’s work may be sent to the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913. For more information, call 608-355-0884 or email director@cfscw.org.

