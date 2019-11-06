Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells will celebrate the start of the Advent Season with a three-day event, featuring its third-annual Tree Lighting Concert followed by an old-world holiday market, “Three Kings Christmas Market.”
The festivities begin with a tree-lighting ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 outside Saint Cecilia’s Church, 603 Oak St., Wisconsin Dells. Following the lighting, guests are invited into the church for a concert by members of the Saint Cecilia Adult Choir and the Saint Cecilia Magnificat Youth Choir. They will perform the “Magnificat” by Kim Andr é Arnesen, under the direction of Tracey Tolzmann. The concert will feature local soloists Donna Momot and Lily Evans, in her solo debut.
The Saint Cecilia Parish Center for a festive old-world holiday market. The parish gymnasium will be transformed into the “Three Kings Christmas Market” from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 30 and again from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1.
“Three Kings Christmas Market” will feature a mix of Wisconsin artisan vendors selling a variety of handmade wares, just in time for Christmas gift-giving. Attendees will be able to meet the craftspeople and see some of them demonstrate their artistry. Small bites with drink pairings, provided by local favorite High Rock Cafe, will be available for purchase. A kid’s cookie decorating station will be set up and complimentary gift wrapping will be offered onsite for shoppers.
All the weekend events are free and open to the public, venues are accessible. Plenty of free parking is also available. Throughout the weekend, the holiday décor used to stage the event will be auctioned off along with many other prize packages, with proceeds to benefit future Christmas markets.
For more information, call 608-254-8381, or visit dellscatholic.com.
