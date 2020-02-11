Three libraries receive grants for programming

WATERTOWN — The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation and its Every Child Thrives partners awarded $3,850 in grants to the Beaver Dam Community Library, Hustisford Community Library and Juneau Public Library to bring additional TalkReadPlay programs to the community, according to a Feb. 5 press release.

TalkReadPlay is a community awareness campaign facilitated by Every Child Thrives, a multi-sector collective impact effort involving more than 30 partners in Dodge and Jefferson counties.

TalkReadPlay Library Accelerator Grants provide funding for library spaces and materials that promote play, brain-building, social emotional learning and parent-child interactions. The Beaver Dam library will receive an $850 grant, and $500 of in-kind technical support from the GWCHF; Hustisford, $1,500, and $500; Juneau, $1,500, and $500.

Grant funds will allow the Beaver Dam Public Library to develop a mobile “Exploratorium” that will feature inclusive materials, books and activities that promote talking, reading, playing, writing and singing. The Hustisford Community Library and Juneau Public Library will create more interactive, collaborative spaces with sensory play kits for children and families.

For more information, visit talkreadplaywi.com.