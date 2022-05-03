Three Ukrainian Benefit events held

On April 9, a Benefit Dance for Ukraine was held at the Freethinkers Hall co-sponsored by the Free Congregation of Sauk County and Indivisible Sauk Prairie with music provided by DJ Jake Foster. The benefit raised $1,680 and was sent to Direct Relief for humanitarian efforts for the Ukrainian people.

On April 9, a concert was held at It's All About You yoga studio in Baraboo with meditation, yoga, a fiddler and kirtan music, and then a concert was held April 23 at the Freethinkers Hall in Sauk City.

The Baraboo concert raised $2,000 and was given directly to individuals in Ukraine. The Sauk City concert raised $4,000 with half going to Save The Children during a 10x the impact fund match and the other half will sponsor a family from Mariopul who lost their home and business during the war and are seeking Humanitarian Parole through the Uniting for Ukraine process. Upon approval they will settle in Sauk County with family members.

Shawndell Marks, members of the Gold Dust Women, Kelly Maxwell, Annelies Howell, Ellie Erickson, and the Madison band Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets performed. The Songwriters Round portion of the concert included Beth Kille, Tony Bonanno, and Helen Avakian.

The peace flag art project was facilitated by Baraboo artist and teacher Cindy Zemanovic and Tayanna Kliner with Baraboo Tent & Awning sewing the flag pieces together to create a travelling Ukrainian flag display.