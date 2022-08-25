 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thurmer joins MPTC Board

  • 0

FOND DU LAC — DeAnn Thurmer, president of SSM Health’s Ripon Medical Center and Waupun Memorial Hospital, has joined the Moraine Park Technical College Foundation Board. She will serve three three-year terms.

Thurmer graduated from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a bachelor of science degree in nursing and received her master’s from Marian University in organizational leadership and quality. She began her career as an intensive care nurse at Waupun Memorial Hospital in 1985, progressed through management levels to the vice president of patient services in 1994, and became administrator/chief operating officer of Waupun Memorial Hospital in 2004.

With the merger of Agnesian Healthcare and SSM, Thurmer became president and took over the additional responsibility of Ripon Medical Center in June 2019.

Thurmer enjoys rural health care and found the faith-based ministry to fit her personal values. She lives on Fox Lake and has been married for 40 years. She and her husband have three adult sons, two daughters by marriage, and two grandchildren.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chip sealcoating starts Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply an oil and chip seal to the following highways in Dodge County starting Tuesday, weather permitting.

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

PETS OF WEEK: Zeus and Daffodil

Zeus, bonded with Athena and featured next week, is a 2-year, 9-month-old German shepherd surrendered because his owner no longer had time for…

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

PETS OF WEEK: Johnny and Tabby

Johnny is an 11-week-old Australian shepherd/rat terrier/mixed puppy. He’s smart, playful and affectionate. He can’t wait to learn new things.…

County holds clean sweep collection

JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2022 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News