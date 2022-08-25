Thurmer joins MPTC Board

FOND DU LAC — DeAnn Thurmer, president of SSM Health’s Ripon Medical Center and Waupun Memorial Hospital, has joined the Moraine Park Technical College Foundation Board. She will serve three three-year terms.

Thurmer graduated from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a bachelor of science degree in nursing and received her master’s from Marian University in organizational leadership and quality. She began her career as an intensive care nurse at Waupun Memorial Hospital in 1985, progressed through management levels to the vice president of patient services in 1994, and became administrator/chief operating officer of Waupun Memorial Hospital in 2004.

With the merger of Agnesian Healthcare and SSM, Thurmer became president and took over the additional responsibility of Ripon Medical Center in June 2019.

Thurmer enjoys rural health care and found the faith-based ministry to fit her personal values. She lives on Fox Lake and has been married for 40 years. She and her husband have three adult sons, two daughters by marriage, and two grandchildren.