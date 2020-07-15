Ticket on sale at River Arts

Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Tickets for River Arts Inc.’s 2020-21 season are on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. July 17 at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac. As the River Arts Center celebrates its 20th year of programming, some favorites have been brought back including Graminy, 2 p.m. Sept. 12; Christopher Taylor, 7 p.m. Nov. 20; UW MadHatters, 7 p.m. Feb. 5, 2021; The Special Consensus, 2 p.m. March 6, 2021; aSPire 2021, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 27, 2021; Sweet Dreams and Honky Tonks, 2 p.m. April 24, 2021; Big Top Chautauqua: The Music of Woodstock, 7 p.m. June 12, 2021.