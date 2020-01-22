Tickets available for Derby Dessert Dash

Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg will hold the Derby Dessert Dash from noon to 3 p.m. May 2 at participating businesses in Reedsburg. At least 10 dessert stops are available with non-alcoholic beverages. Business will coordinate to avoid duplicate dessert and beverages.

To-go boxes and shopping bags will be provided. There will be free carriage rides with a sponsored carriage and a selfie spot for participants who wear hats and dress up. Participants who post a selfie and tag the event will be entered to win a ticket for 2021. Ticket holders are encouraged to dress up as though they are at the Kentucky Derby in hats, dresses, and jockey costumes.