Tickets available for stage production

Tickets are now available for Portage Area Community Theatre’s production of "As Long As We Both Shall Live" opening Nov. 14 on the stage at the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage. Pictured, from front left, are the cast, Eric Weiss; middle row, Danny Smith, Bryn Romeis; back row, Greg Frank, Joanne Dalton, Tim Prochnow. For more information, call 608-742-5655.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)