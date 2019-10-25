{{featured_button_text}}
Tickets available for stage production

Tickets are now available for Portage Area Community Theatre’s production of "As Long As We Both Shall Live" opening Nov. 14 on the stage at the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage. Pictured, from front left, are the cast, Eric Weiss; middle row, Danny Smith, Bryn Romeis; back row, Greg Frank, Joanne Dalton, Tim Prochnow. For more information, call 608-742-5655.

 PCA/Contributed
