Congressman Tom Tiffany (WI-07) will host an in-person listening sessions from 5-6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall, 105 Plum St., Necedah.
“Listening sessions are a great way for me to hear directly from constituents across northern and western Wisconsin, and I look forward to answering their questions and providing an update on what is going on in Washington,” said Tiffany.
These listening sessions are open to all constituents in Wisconsin's Seventh District. Seventh District residents may also call Congressman Tiffany's Office at 715-298-9344 for more information.