Time Federal Savings Bank has completed its acquisition of River Cities Bancshares, Inc. and River Cities Bank of Baraboo as of Nov. 1.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
This partnership offers many benefits, including increasing the bank’s asset size from $586 million to more than $800 million, as well as expanding to nine locations serving north and central Wisconsin. To reflect the new bank’s opportunities and products, a new name and brand will be revealed in January 2020 and take effect on Feb. 24, 2020.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)