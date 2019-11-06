Timmerman speaks about men's health issues

On Oct. 6, the 6:8 Men's Community Board Member Tom Brennan, left, and speaker Mark Timmerman, right, at the 6:8 Men's Community Meeting. Timmerman has been a family practitioner specializing in sports medicine in the Spring Green area for more than 20 years. He gave a wonderful presentation on men's health issues including the importance of proper diet and some simple exercises to help maintain muscle tone and balance.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)