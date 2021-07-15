Tips for searching for library materials

How do you find a DVD, audio title or particular book at the Reedsburg Public Library, or through the South Central Library System? The answer is that there are a multitude of ways to search.

LINKcat is the shared library catalog used by Reedsburg Public Library and more than 50 other libraries in the South Central Library System. LINKcat can be found on Reedsburg Public Library’s web page at reedsburglibrary.org. At the very top of the page, locate “Search LINKcat here.” Type in a title, author, or subject and click on “Search” to get a listing of books and other materials. From there, a click on any title will give more details about the item, and owning libraries.

It won’t take long to discover the breadth of holdings of the South Central Library System. Use the “advanced search” option near the top of the page to narrow your results. You may limit your search to only Reedsburg Library holdings, to a format such as large print, sound recording, or video recording, or to a particular audience such as children or adults.