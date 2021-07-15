Tips for searching for library materials

How do you find a DVD, audio title or particular book at the Reedsburg Public Library, or through the South Central Library System? The answer is that there are a multitude of ways to search.
LINKcat is the shared library catalog used by Reedsburg Public Library and more than 50 other libraries in the South Central Library System. LINKcat can be found on Reedsburg Public Library’s web page at reedsburglibrary.org. At the very top of the page, locate “Search LINKcat here.” Type in a title, author, or subject and click on “Search” to get a listing of books and other materials. From there, a click on any title will give more details about the item, and owning libraries.
It won’t take long to discover the breadth of holdings of the South Central Library System. Use the “advanced search” option near the top of the page to narrow your results. You may limit your search to only Reedsburg Library holdings, to a format such as large print, sound recording, or video recording, or to a particular audience such as children or adults.
Other “tricks of the trade” may also help. If you are looking for a movie, add “DVD” or “Blu-ray” to the end of the title to go directly to that listing. If you can’t remember the name of a movie, but can remember the actor, search for the actor’s name as an author. If you are looking for a book in large print, or audio format, simply type “large print,” or “sound recording” after each title respectively.
The contents of a sound recording, DVD, or book, may also be found using LINKCat. For instance, to find a CD with Johnny Horton’s song, “North to Alaska,” use the keyword search using the words Horton, North and Alaska. Two CDs will be found to contain the song, “Johnny Horton’s Greatest Hits” and “Classic Country 1960-1964.”
Click on “Place Hold” to reserve a title. If the item is not owned by Reedsburg Public Library, an available copy will be sent from another SCLS library. When it arrives, you will be notified by the means indicated when you signed up for a library card. Choices include email, phone call or text message. Library staff may change these preferences on request. With quarantining now limited, reserved items are arriving at the library in two to three days.
The new LINKcat app is convenient to use on the go. Download it from Google Play or the App store. Initially, you will be asked to choose your library system and enter your library card number. Options for searching and placing holds work the same way as on your computer’s browser.
If you are not finding what you need in LINKcat, don’t hesitate to ask. Call the library at 768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.