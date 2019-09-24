During the Sprinkler Replacement Project, Portage Public Library will establish a mobile library at Tivoli, an assisted living community at 2805 Hunters Trail, Portage, on the Divine Savior Healthcare campus. The library will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and from 2-4 p.m. Fridays beginning Oct. 3.
Services available include checking out popular materials in a variety of formats brought on a mobile cart, issuing library cards to new library users, placing holds for patrons, and bringing requested items to patrons.
