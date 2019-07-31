TMH provides safe sitter training

Health educator Cody Przybylski, kneeling, center, offered diaper changing instructions to 13-year-old Jessa Todd, left and 12-year-old Ashley Jaeger, right, during a Safe Sitter class held July 20 at Tomah Memorial Hospital, 321 Butts Ave. The two girls were among 12 children to attend the class.
