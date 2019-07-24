A $900 grant from the Western Wisconsin Healthcare Readiness Coalition was given to the Tomah Memorial Hospital for the “Stop the Bleed” kit, for future training.
Hospital emergency preparedness specialist James Newlun said the kit, complete with practice limb, tourniquet and packing gauze, will be used to train hospital staff and community members.
The “Stop the Bleed” training has gained significant traction over the past two years providing people with the knowledge to perform lifesaving interventions in a bleeding emergency. Training is being offered to schools, law enforcement, businesses, churches and the general public.
For more information, call 608-374-6658, or email akrueger@tomahhospital.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)