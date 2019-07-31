Tomah Memorial Hospital has scheduled a variety of childbirth education classes in August for expecting moms, soon to be dads and family members.
Expecting mothers with questions regarding the upcoming delivery of their baby can learn more about the upcoming experience by attending a pre-birth class and tour of the New Beginnings Birth Center from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Tomah Memorial Hospital, 321 Butts Ave., Tomah.
The TMH hydrotherapy class is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 8. Moms can learn how this technique can assist in promoting a calm, safe and relaxed birth experience. Attendance is highly encouraged by all health care providers, before having a water birth.
Parents can also include younger brothers and sisters in the new addition to the family during a sibling’s class from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 8. It is designed to prepare children for the arrival of a new brother or sister.
A complimentary infant car seat and cardiopulmonary resuscitation class will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 for parents that delivered their baby at TMH.
For more information, call 608-374-6605.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)