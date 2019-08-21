Tomah Memorial Hospital has scheduled a variety of childbirth education classes in September for expecting moms, soon to be dads and family members.
A two-day childbirth education class for moms and dads planning for the birth of their child. The all-inclusive prepared childbirth course will be offered from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept.17 and 24 at Tomah Memorial Hospital, 321 Butts Ave., Tomah. This course focuses on a variety of relaxation techniques used during labor and delivery, plus information on newborn care and feeding, parenting, newborn characteristics and medical treatment options.
Expecting mothers with questions regarding the upcoming delivery of their baby can learn more about the upcoming experience by attending a pre-birth class and tour of the OB new beginnings birth center from 5-6 p.m. Sept. 18 at TMH.
New moms wanting to breast-feed their newborn can learn more about it during a two-hour class from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19 in the lower level classrooms at TMH. Information will be presented on the advantages of breastfeeding, prenatal preparation, healthy nutrition, the partner’s role and returning to work while continuing to breast-feed.
For more information, call 608-374-6605.
