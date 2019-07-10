Becker’s Hospital Review, an industry leading print publication, has named Tomah Memorial Hospital CEO Phil Stuart as one of the ‘70 critical access hospital CEOs to know’ in the United States on July 9.
It is the fourth time Stuart has been recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review. Stuart was listed on Becker’s ‘71 rural hospital CEOs to know’ list last year and similar lists in 2015 and 2014. He was one of just six Wisconsin critical access hospital CEOs named to this year’s list. Earlier this year, Becker’s named TMH one of the top 67 critical access hospitals to know in the country.
