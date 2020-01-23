Toast for Robert Burns' birthday
0 comments

Toast for Robert Burns' birthday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Con Amichi Craft Bar, 126 Third St., Baraboo, will host a celebration of the birthday of Scotland’s National Poet Robert Burns from 5:30 p.m. to close, Saturday, Jan. 25.

This informal celebration includes readings and music by local actors and musicians, along with tastings of single malt and blended Scottish whisky. Live music by Wrannock, Mark Tully, Chris Brand, bagpipes and others, readings by Charlie Park, Bill and Molly Arbogast, open mic invitation for others to read or recite, Scotch tastings at 7 p.m. at three Scotches for $13. Free event, kilts and plaids encouraged.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News