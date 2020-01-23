Toast for Robert Burns' birthday

Con Amichi Craft Bar, 126 Third St., Baraboo, will host a celebration of the birthday of Scotland’s National Poet Robert Burns from 5:30 p.m. to close, Saturday, Jan. 25.

This informal celebration includes readings and music by local actors and musicians, along with tastings of single malt and blended Scottish whisky. Live music by Wrannock, Mark Tully, Chris Brand, bagpipes and others, readings by Charlie Park, Bill and Molly Arbogast, open mic invitation for others to read or recite, Scotch tastings at 7 p.m. at three Scotches for $13. Free event, kilts and plaids encouraged.