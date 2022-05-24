Kevin Tobin of Rock Springs, was one of the graduate students in the University of Iowa's College of Pharmacy Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Experimental Therapeutics recognized at the inaugural Graduate Student Recognition event on May 24. He was honored for receiving the Post-Comprehensive Research Fellowship and the Iowa Recruitment Fellowship.
Tobin honored for pharmacy fellowships
