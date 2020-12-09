Today may be your Lucky Day at Reedsburg Public Library

As you prepare to schedule your curbside pickup or library appointment you should remember that it could be your Lucky Day at Reedsburg Public Library.

For several years, Reedsburg Public Library has maintained a “Lucky Day” collection of bestselling books and movies. “Lucky Day” collections allow library users to find and check out popular titles that often have long waiting lists. For extremely popular titles, the library orders one or two copies which library patrons place on reserve, as well as an extra “lucky day” copy that cannot be reserved, and is available to anyone on a first-come first-serve basis.

With the library's current limited service model, fewer people have been entering the library to view and check out the “Lucky Day” materials. As a result, a number of newly-released books and movies are available for the taking. Each week the current “Lucky Day” materials “in stock” will be posted on Facebook and Instagram. If you see some items you would like, call the library to claim them and schedule a curbside pickup. Alternatively, call for an appointment to browse the Lucky Day collection, as well as the library’s other new acquisitions.