Today may be your Lucky Day at Reedsburg Public Library

As you prepare to schedule your curbside pickup or library appointment you should remember that it could be your Lucky Day at Reedsburg Public Library.
For several years, Reedsburg Public Library has maintained a “Lucky Day” collection of bestselling books and movies. “Lucky Day” collections allow library users to find and check out popular titles that often have long waiting lists. For extremely popular titles, the library orders one or two copies which library patrons place on reserve, as well as an extra “lucky day” copy that cannot be reserved, and is available to anyone on a first-come first-serve basis.
With the library's current limited service model, fewer people have been entering the library to view and check out the “Lucky Day” materials. As a result, a number of newly-released books and movies are available for the taking. Each week the current “Lucky Day” materials “in stock” will be posted on Facebook and Instagram. If you see some items you would like, call the library to claim them and schedule a curbside pickup. Alternatively, call for an appointment to browse the Lucky Day collection, as well as the library’s other new acquisitions.
Titles available on the Lucky Day shelf at the writing of this article include: Jodi Picoult’s latest work, “The Book of Two Ways,” Delia Owen’s “Where the Crawdad’s Sings,” Erik Larson’s “The Splendid and the Vile,” James Patterson’s “The House of Kennedy,” JoJo Moyes’ “The Giver of Stars,” and Suzanne Collins’ “The Battle of Songbirds and Snakes.” Available “Lucky Day” movies include “Emma,” “The Joker,” and the Academy Award winning “Parasite.” Last year, Large Print titles were added to the Lucky Day collection, including popular titles by Danielle Steel and James Patterson.
If you’re feeling out of the loop on what everybody is reading these days, ask library staff to include a copy of “Bookpage,” with your curbside pickup. “Bookpage” is a monthly book review publication that is distributed free to library and bookstore customers. December’s issue highlights books for gift giving, the best books of 2020, as well as reviews of books coming out in December. Many books reviewed in BookPage eventually become part of the library’s “Lucky Day” collection.
It may be your “Lucky Day.” Call the library at 768-READ (7323) to see what is available and schedule your curbside pickup or library appointment.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.
