Tomah Blood Drive on Nov. 18-19
Tomah Health and Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin will host a two-day blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18 and from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Tomah’s Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave. Donors can register at tomahhealth.org.

The blood donation process poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus. The SARS CoV-2 antibody test will be performed on all donations as part of standard testing. For more information, visit versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information#FAQs.

