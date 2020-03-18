The Tomah Community Table will be cancelled for the remaining Mondays in March due to the concerns of the COVID-19, or Coronavirus. We will reassess the situation before the April 6 meal and make a decision at that time about the upcoming dinners.
Tomah Community Table cancels remaining March dinners
