Tomah Community Table cancels remaining March dinners

The Tomah Community Table will be cancelled for the remaining Mondays in March due to the concerns of the COVID-19, or Coronavirus. We will reassess the situation before the April 6 meal and make a decision at that time about the upcoming dinners.

