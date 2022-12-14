Tomah family receives Governor’s Outstanding Adoptive Parent award

MADISON ― The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families honored six special adoptive families on Nov. 29 by presenting them with the 2022 Governor’s Outstanding Adoptive Parent Award during a celebration at the State Capitol as part of Wisconsin’s month-long recognition of Adoption Month.

Nominations for the awards were received from adoption workers, children’s advocates, and citizens who wanted to recognize the incredible families who have opened their hearts to provide safe and loving homes to children in need of a forever family. The recipients were chosen based upon their stories of exceptional dedication, commitment and sacrifice made to ensure their adopted children received the important family bonds that only a “forever” family can provide.

Six adoptive families were nominated by their caseworkers’ and received awards including Monica and Travis Begley of Tomah, were recognized for adopting a sibling set of four and keeping their heart and home open to additional placements. The Begley’s understand and support the LGBTQ+ community and work hard to reach across cultures to ensure connectedness between birth families and children. The Begley’s have shown unwavering support and dedication to all their children.

Since 2018, the Department of Children and Families has been working to transition the child welfare system to serve more children and families in-home with wrap around services that support their needs. When this is not possible, adoptive families play an important role in providing children and youth with a stable and loving environment that allows them to thrive.

For more information about adoption, visit https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/adoption/parent.